Stephanie Vaquer Pins Nikki Bella Again, Retains Women's World Title On WWE Raw

Stephanie Vaquer pinned Nikki Bella to defeat her and Raquel Rodriguez in a triple threat for her WWE Women's World Championship to kick off "WWE Raw."

Since winning the vacant title against Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza in September, Vaquer had made three defenses heading into the triple threat on Monday, first over Rodriguez in November. She defeated Bella in singles action as well at Survivor Series: WarGames later that month, and earlier this month had set out to defend the title for the third time in a rematch against Rodriguez. But the bout ended in disqualification when Bella got involved wanting her own rematch.

Therefore, the triple threat match was set for Monday, with Vaquer telling Adam Pearce she wanted both of them at the same time. The bout saw Bella lurking on the outside of the skirmish between Vaquer and Rodriguez, picking her openings and trying to steal the win rather than directly battling the pair of them at a time. That gameplan saw rare spots of success, but especially towards the closing stretch it was Rodriguez dominating the affair with victory only just out of reach, attempted falls on both opponents being broken by the other.

Vaquer similarly sought for her signature Devil's Kiss on occasion throughout the bout, almost always finding herself interrupted by the other competitor in the bout; she finally managed the maneuver on Rodriguez in the latter half of the affair, while Rodriguez also had Bella locked in a hold. But when all was said and done, it was her who stole the victory after escaping an attempted double chokeslam from Rodriguez to her and Bella, letting Bella take the move before sending Rodriguez crashing to the outside and pinning Bella to retain her title.