WWE Raw Results 12/29 - Two Championships On The Line, Austin Theory Collides With Rey Mysterio

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida!

After Austin Theory teamed up with Bronson Reed of The Vision picked up a win against Rey Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk during last Monday's edition of "Raw" as he looks to secure his spot in The Vision, Bron Breakker left Punk laid out ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match on January 5. Not only is The Vision set to appear in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on their minds to share following such, but Theory will also be going head-to-head with Rey.

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match. Not only was Nikki previously unsuccessful in challenging Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, but she also ensured that a one-on-one title match between Vaquer and Rodriguez on the December 15 episode of "Raw" ended in a no contest when interfered in the match.

Following their successful defense against The War Raiders on the December 8 edition of "Raw", Dragon Lee and AJ Styles will be putting their World Tag Team Championship on the line when they square off against Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. As Lee and Styles have proved to be fighting champions week in and week out, The Usos announced they had decided to reunite as a tag team in the midst of a post match verbal confrontation on December 8 that also involved New Day and Grayson Waller.