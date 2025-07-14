Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Evolution Battle Royal, World Title Match At Clash In Paris
Stephanie Vaquer won the battle royal during WWE Evolution to earn a Women's Championship opportunity at Clash in Paris.
Vaquer was one of 20 women competing on Sunday with the Clash in Paris opportunity on the line, alongside the returning Nikki Bella, former WWE Women's Champions Nia Jax and Natalya, Women's United States Champion Giulia alongside former holders Chelsea Green – and her Secret Her-vice, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre – and Zelina Vega, Michin, B-Fab, Maxxine Dupri, Candice Lerae, Ivy Nile, and "WWE NXT" stars Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Tatum Paxley.
Paxley was the first to be eliminated, followed by Dame, at the hands of Jax. She then sent Jordan to the outside, with her landing on Paxley and Dame to end up on the announcer's desk; she returned to the match, walking on her hands and skinning the cat back into the ring. Vaquer attempted to eliminate Nile, and as she fought to remain in the bout Giulia aided Vaquer with a little shove to Nile. Vaquer and Giulia then got into an exchange, playing into their rivalry since the latter turned on the former, but Bella broke up the exchange. Vaquer sought to deliver Devil's Kiss to Bella but had it broken up by Green, while Parker went on to eliminate Natalya, and Lerae eliminated Dupri.
Lash Legend eliminates Nikki Bella, finishes runner-up
Michin and B-Fab worked together to eliminate Parker, and Jax quickly after sent Jordan over the top rope, with Lerae on the outside pulling her from the apron to eliminate her.
Vega gained some vengeance on Giulia for taking the US title from her with an elimination, and Niven eliminated B-Fab before Vega eliminated Michin; Michin attempted to pull Green from the apron, but Fyre jumped through the middle rope to take her out. Legend eliminated Vega, with Fyre returning to the ring only to be eliminated by Bella. Niven then eliminated Vice before getting eliminated at the hands of Vaquer and Bella.
Vaquer eventually delivered Devil's Kiss to Green, followed by a Rack Attack 2.0 from Bella to Green to score the elimination. Legend then upset Bella on her return, delivering a big boot seemingly aimed at Jax, but nonetheless hitting the veteran out of the match. Vaquer and Legend worked together to eliminate Jax, leaving just the pair of them in the match, which Vaquer ultimately got the better of with a Devil's Kiss on the apron.
Stephanie McMahon entered the ring to interview Vaquer after the bout, asking her first question in Spanish, which was then reciprocated. Vaquer would apologize for her English, saying that wrestling is her first language before thanking McMahon and every other woman that came before because now history can be made. She promised that she will keep working hard and will be remembered forever, with the segment closed by McMahon congratulating her for the win and raising her hand.