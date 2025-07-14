Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Evolution Battle Royal, World Title Match At Clash In Paris

Michin and B-Fab worked together to eliminate Parker, and Jax quickly after sent Jordan over the top rope, with Lerae on the outside pulling her from the apron to eliminate her.

Vega gained some vengeance on Giulia for taking the US title from her with an elimination, and Niven eliminated B-Fab before Vega eliminated Michin; Michin attempted to pull Green from the apron, but Fyre jumped through the middle rope to take her out. Legend eliminated Vega, with Fyre returning to the ring only to be eliminated by Bella. Niven then eliminated Vice before getting eliminated at the hands of Vaquer and Bella.

Vaquer eventually delivered Devil's Kiss to Green, followed by a Rack Attack 2.0 from Bella to Green to score the elimination. Legend then upset Bella on her return, delivering a big boot seemingly aimed at Jax, but nonetheless hitting the veteran out of the match. Vaquer and Legend worked together to eliminate Jax, leaving just the pair of them in the match, which Vaquer ultimately got the better of with a Devil's Kiss on the apron.

Stephanie McMahon entered the ring to interview Vaquer after the bout, asking her first question in Spanish, which was then reciprocated. Vaquer would apologize for her English, saying that wrestling is her first language before thanking McMahon and every other woman that came before because now history can be made. She promised that she will keep working hard and will be remembered forever, with the segment closed by McMahon congratulating her for the win and raising her hand.