WWE Confirms Date, International Host City For Clash At The Castle 2025

They've clashed in Cardiff, Wales, they've clashed in Glasgow, Scotland, and in 2025 WWE stars will once again be clashing in Europe. However, instead of traveling to the United Kingdom, the company will be returning to mainland Europe for an event that has already received a lot of buzz. WWE has confirmed that the 2025 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will be named Clash in Paris, as the company will be returning to France for a special PLE in the French capital. The event will take place on Sunday night, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe that can hold up to 40,000 people for major concerts, and over 30,000 people for the Racing 92 Rugby team who play their weekly fixtures at the venue. It has also been confirmed that the September 1 "WWE Raw" will take place in the same building.



In a press release issued by WWE, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque expressed his excitement about holding the first-ever PLE in the French capital, especially considering the overwhelming success of the Backlash France event that took place in Lyon in May 2024. "Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be," Levesque said. "We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle."

Fans can sign up for an exclusive pre-sale opportunity, but no other information has been released regarding when ticket sales commence. However, considering the success of WWE's international events over the past few years, Clash In Paris will be one of the must-see events of 2025.