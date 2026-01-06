Stephanie Vaquer Reveals Possible Injury On WWE Raw, Doesn't Relinquish World Title

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appeared in a walking boot on her left foot on "WWE Raw" and said she would work through her injury, but was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez, leaving her status on the red brand currently up in the air. According to commentary during Vaquer's entrance ahead of an in-ring promo, she suffered an ankle injury during her successful title defense last week over Rodriguez and Nikki Bell.

Vaquer appeared in the ring and said her 2025 was amazing, from holding four titles across the year, to competing at Evolution, to her debut on "Raw," to the most important thing, living her dream of becoming Women's World Champion. She thanked the WWE Universe for believing in her. She cut a portion of the promo in Spanish before pointing to the boot on her foot and telling the crowd the injury wouldn't stop her. She said she wanted more in 2026 and wanted to take on everyone.

As she stood posing in the ring, Rodriguez attacked her from behind. Rodriguez attacked Vaquer's ankle and hit her with the Tejana Bomb. The Judgment Day member went for a chair at ringside and continued targeting Vaquer's ankle, but before she could use the weapon, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and various backstage producers ran out to stop her.

After a commercial, Vaquer was seen being helped to the back by two officials when Rodriguez attacked again. She stood on the champion's ankle until Pearce intervened and threatened to fine her, and kicked her out of the building. Vaquer sat on the ground, grabbing her ankle as officials checked on her once again.