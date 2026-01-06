WWE Raw Results 1/5 - Three Championships Up For Grabs, Liv Morgan Squares Off With Lyra Valkyria & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 5, 2026, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!
With "Raw" celebrating its one year anniversary on Netflix tonight "Stranger Things" style, three championships will be on the line. CM Punk will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 as he defends against Bron Breakker of The Vision. After meeting one another in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, Breakker and Paul Heyman threw out the challenge to Punk for tonight's match on the December 1 edition of "Raw". Since then, Breakker has bested Punk on several occasions by blindsiding him with spears after matches.
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be challenging The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in what will mark the latter two women's first televised defense since dethroning Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on the November 10 episode of "Raw". SKY and Ripley have been looking to get their hands on Asuka and Sane since they turned their backs on SKY a number of weeks ago, culminating during last Monday's "Raw" during a brawl that broke out between all four women that ultimately saw SKY and Ripley standing tall.
Maxxine Dupri will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight as she defends against longtime rival Becky Lynch. Lynch has been determined to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Dupri since Dupri dethroned her as titleholder on the November 17 episode of "Raw", promising that she always finds a way to win last Monday during a verbal confrontation between her and Dupri.
Liv Morgan will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since coming up short to Kairi Sane due to referee stoppage on the June 16 episode of the show when she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria. As Morgan has become closer to her stablemate Roxanne Perez over the course of the past few weeks, the Judgment Day members have encountered Valkyria and her ally Bayley on several occasions over the course of the past few weeks.
Additionally, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will be sitting down for an interview following her successful defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match last Monday. GUNTHER will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as he continues to taunt fans for making John Cena tap out in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 and scored a win against R-Truth last Monday in quick fashion.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley make their way to the ring. The Kabuki Warriors follow.
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's Tag Team Championship
SKY and Asuka begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. SKY trips Asuka, then tags in Sane. SKY dumps Sane out of the ring, and Ripley delivers a cannonball off the apron to level Asuka and Sane on the outside.
During the commercial break, Ripley runs over Sane with a clothesline inside the ring. SKY tags in and Ripley whips her into Sane in the corner. She lands a pair of right hands on Sane's spine, then tags in Asuka. Asuka continues wearing down Ripley and tags Sane back in. Sane delivers a right hand to Ripley off the top rope and tags out to Asuka.
Asuka pins Ripley, but Ripley kicks out before Sane tags in back from the break. Sane flies off the top rope, but Ripley catches her and connects with a Fallaway Slam. SKY tags in and connects with a Sling Blade on Asuka, then lands a missile dropkick on Asuka off the ropes. Sane then tags back in and lands a pair of double boots on SKY's spine off the ropes.
Sane lands a right hand on SKY's spine as she continues wearing it down during another break, then tags in Asuka. Asuka uses her feet to wrench back on SKY's spine with a modified Bow and Arrow, but SKY counters into a crossbody to escape. Sane tags back in and locks in the Anchor on SKY, but SKY escapes with a double stomp to her midsection back from the break and tags in Ripley.
Ripley delivers a dropkick to Sane, then tags out to SKY. SKY lands a missile dropkick on Sane, then goes for a pin but Sane kicks out. Ripley then tags in back in and delivers Rip Tide to Sane as SKY sets up for Over The Moonsault. Asuka blindsides Ripley from behind and lands a Codebreaker on Ripley.
Asuka tags in and delivers a basement sliding knee to Ripley. She hits a German suplex on Ripley and follows it up with a kick. Sane tags back in and lands a double sliding forearms on Ripley with Asuka. Asuka and SKY then tag back in, and Asuka rolls up SKY. SKY kicks out, then delivers a double stomp to Asuka's midsection and follows it up with Bullet Train Attack. Ripley then tags in and delivers Rip Tide to Asuka. SKY follows it up with an Over The Moonsault to Asuka and delivers a tope suicida to Sane on the outside. Ripley then pins Asuka for the win.
Winners (and new): IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley
We then head backstage, where Adam Pearce runs into GUNTHER and demands he show some respect. GUNTHER laughs in Pearce's face and makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From GUNTHER
Fans rain down boos on GUNTHER as GUNTHER says he's been asked by management to show a little bit of respect. He questions where the respect is for him as the man who made John Cena tap out.
AJ Styles' music hits, and he makes his way out. GUNTHER says if Styles is about to tell him about respect, then he's punching above his weight. Styles looks to speak, but GUNTHER cuts him off and gloats about being the best wrestler in all of WWE. He continues bragging about Cena tapping out as Styles becomes more frustrated, then asks Styles what he's going to do about things as GUNTHER does Cena's signature taunt.
Styles slaps GUNTHER and stares him down, then says GUNTHER gets nothing as a response to GUNTHER's prior question.
