WWE Raw Results 1/5 - Three Championships Up For Grabs, Liv Morgan Squares Off With Lyra Valkyria & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 5, 2026, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!

With "Raw" celebrating its one year anniversary on Netflix tonight "Stranger Things" style, three championships will be on the line. CM Punk will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 as he defends against Bron Breakker of The Vision. After meeting one another in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, Breakker and Paul Heyman threw out the challenge to Punk for tonight's match on the December 1 edition of "Raw". Since then, Breakker has bested Punk on several occasions by blindsiding him with spears after matches.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be challenging The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in what will mark the latter two women's first televised defense since dethroning Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on the November 10 episode of "Raw". SKY and Ripley have been looking to get their hands on Asuka and Sane since they turned their backs on SKY a number of weeks ago, culminating during last Monday's "Raw" during a brawl that broke out between all four women that ultimately saw SKY and Ripley standing tall.

Maxxine Dupri will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight as she defends against longtime rival Becky Lynch. Lynch has been determined to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Dupri since Dupri dethroned her as titleholder on the November 17 episode of "Raw", promising that she always finds a way to win last Monday during a verbal confrontation between her and Dupri.

Liv Morgan will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since coming up short to Kairi Sane due to referee stoppage on the June 16 episode of the show when she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria. As Morgan has become closer to her stablemate Roxanne Perez over the course of the past few weeks, the Judgment Day members have encountered Valkyria and her ally Bayley on several occasions over the course of the past few weeks.

Additionally, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will be sitting down for an interview following her successful defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match last Monday. GUNTHER will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as he continues to taunt fans for making John Cena tap out in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 and scored a win against R-Truth last Monday in quick fashion.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley make their way to the ring. The Kabuki Warriors follow.