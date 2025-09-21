Stephanie Vaquer Debuts New Finisher To Capture First WWE Gold At Wrestlepalooza

It's the debut of WWE's new ESPN era, and the crowning of a new WWE Women's World Champion. At Saturday's Wrestlepalooza festivities, previous Women's World Champion IYO SKY locked up with Evolution Battle Royale Winner and Number One Contender Stephanie Vaquer to contest the highest prize in WWE's women's division, and by the time the night ended in Indianapolis, "The Dark Angel" conquered "The Genius of the Sky" to earn her first main roster world title in WWE.

In what was a back-and-forth classic, SKY and Vaquer began with a swift grapple exchange. Vaquer tried and failed to land her iconic Devil's Kiss multiple times, but found match dominance when a top rope-hung arm bar shocked SKY. Vaquer maintained her edge for most of the match, with Backbreakers and Sunset Flip Powerbomb attempts never keeping "La Primera" down for long.

Two Dragon Screws spelled the beginning of the end for SKY, who struggled to gain traction following Vaquer's targeted knee strikes. SKY's battle only continued to fall from her when Vaquer intercepted an Over the Moonsault attempt with a pair of skyward boots, which opened the door for her to land the Devil's Kiss.

Despite her slipping foundation, SKY shocked everyone when she became the first person in WWE to kick out of the SVB. SKY continued to find her second wind as she flattened a cornered Vaquer with running Meteoras. SKY's damaged knees, however, ultimately grounded her, an. Vaquer took to the top to debut a high-flying Spiral Tap for the win. Vaquer celebrated her victory with SKY before embracing her father at ringside to finish up one of the biggest nights of her career.

Vaquer earned the opportunity to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship following an impressive Battle Royale performance at Evolution, but former champion Naomi's pregnancy announcement postponed her title opportunity until now.