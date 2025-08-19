WWE's Naomi Details Fertility Journey, Why They Didn't Think Pregnancy Was Possible

Former Women's World Champion Naomi appeared on "WWE Raw" last night alongside her husband, Jimmy Uso, to make a major announcement: the couple is expecting their first child. Both wrestlers made an appearance on a bonus episode of "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" following their interview last week, with Naomi offering some details on the big news.

The WWE star revealed that she discovered she was pregnant on August 10, when she took a test in her hotel room after feeling a little unusual. Though she and Uso had wanted to have a baby, the couple wasn't sure it could happen for them through natural means, meaning that the timing was unexpected.

"It's been a long journey with fertility issues that I've had," Naomi said. "I just really didn't think it was possible. ... To understand how we really got here, you gotta understand the medical history."

Naomi explained that she had to have one of her ovaries removed early in her wrestling career, followed by an operation called a myomectomy in 2020 to remove fibroids from her uterus. Though it was only supposed to take two hours, the surgery wound up taking six hours as Uso anxiously waited without any updates, all during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the fact that she only had one ovary left, and the myomectomy leaving a great deal of scar tissue in her uterus, Naomi resigned herself to likely never being able to have kids. The couple could have eventually tried to rely on modern medicine to increase Naomi's likelihood of getting pregnant, but it turned out that they didn't have to, as it happened naturally.

"I was shocked then, I'm shocked now," Naomi continued. "So many emotions. I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm scared. So much has happened in the last week."

