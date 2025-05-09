Naomi Comments On Potential Timeline For Stepping Away From WWE To Have A Baby

In recent years, WWE's Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have briefly stepped away from the wrestling ring in order to better focus on other aspect of their life — motherhood. In the case of Naomi, she has been a long-time stepmother to husband Jimmy Uso's two children from a previous relationship. Looking ahead, though, she is contemplating having a child of her own with Uso.

"Do we start all over or do we just ride this thing out how it is?" Naomi asked herself on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "[It] is great too. I never thought I'd be here like struggling with this decision. I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot, but now I'm like oh my gosh. Your girl is getting up there [in age]. I'm 37. There's no time. I got to figure this out like yesterday."

At the age of 37, Naomi feels her fertility window is closing in, and especially given she only has one ovary, she is more inclined to have a baby at this point than not at all. Still, the decision to potentially leave the wrestling ring to do so isn't an easy one.

"I have to step away and take care of my health, take care of myself," Naomi said. "If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process like very soon. So with that on my mind too and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here [in WWE] even more special and valuable to me. That's why I'm just so passionate about what I'm doing because I really think this might be it."

Currently, Naomi remains deeply ingrained in a program with her ally-turned-enemy Jade Cargill. Most recently, Naomi and Nia Jax took on Cargill and Tiffany Stratton on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

