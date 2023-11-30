WWE Star Alexa Bliss And Ryan Cabrera Welcome Newborn Daughter

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo weren't the only ones to welcome a new baby into the world this week.

Ryan Cabrera and former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Alexis Cabrera, better known as Alexa Bliss, announced the birth of their daughter, born on November 27, according to the caption on their Instagram post. No name has been provided yet and the couple didn't even share a look at the baby, but they did post a video of Cabrera, strutting down the hallway of the couple's home in a "Girl Dad" hat while carrying a baby basket to the tones of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Purple Haze," writing simply, "Breakin hearts since 11.27.2023!!!"

Bliss and Cabrera wed in April 2022 and announced that Bliss was pregnant earlier this year, while Bliss was on hiatus from WWE to take part in "The Masked Singer." They confirmed in July that the couple were expecting a girl. Bliss has not wrestled since the 2023 Royal Rumble event, where she was unsuccessful in challenging "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Before her pregnancy, there had been rumors of Bliss being part of a stable that would accompany Bray Wyatt in his return to WWE, as she had been a major part of Bray's backstory, but Wyatt's tragic death at the age of 36 ended up putting an end to any plans of reuniting her with the Firefly Funhouse.

Earlier this summer, Bliss said she was planning on returning to in-ring competition shortly after the birth of her daughter.