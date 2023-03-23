Alexa Bliss Revealed As Performer On 'The Masked Singer'

Alexa Bliss was unveiled as the performer behind the Axolotl mask on last night's episode of "The Masked Singer" on FOX.

Prior to her unmasking, Bliss said she was bullied as a child which led to her developing an eating disorder, something the WWE superstar has spoken about in the past. Furthermore, as part of her clue, Bliss said that over 2 million people "watch me when I work, and that's just on a Monday." The clues led to the panelists throwing out names such as Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and even Bliss as they tried to guess Axolotl's identity.

Eventually, Bliss unmasked herself after singing "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by Leann Rimes, as seen in the video clip below.

It was me behind the #AxolotlMask! 🖤🖤🖤 What an amazing experience! Thank you to @Wwe & @MaskedSingerFOX ! The Masked Singer will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/scD7EEX2rJ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 23, 2023

You were amazing!! 🖤❤️pic.twitter.com/NyRtrwgVLr — ✭EraOfBliss🦁Just A Cool Alexa Bliss Fan Account✨️ (@Era_Of_Bliss) March 23, 2023

Earlier this week, Bliss provided a positive update on her skin cancer diagnosis, revealing via social media that she's "all clear" after undergoing a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma and squamous cells from the left side of her face. The news of Bliss' health scare seemingly confirmed the reason for her recent absence from WWE television. Shortly after her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January, several reports suggested that Bliss was "taking a bit of a break" from WWE and that her hiatus was "not injury-related." Subsequently, Bliss shot down the reports with a simple "Don't believe things you read" tweet while responding to fans concerned for her wellbeing.

Bliss is not the first pro wrestler to dazzle fans with her singing skills on "The Masked Singer." AEW star Chris Jericho was unveiled as Bride during Season 8 of the show last November.