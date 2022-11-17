Chris Jericho Revealed As Celebrity Game Show Contestant

AEW star Chris Jericho was revealed as Bride – the giant pink dragon wearing a white bridal gown – on Monday's episode of "The Masked Singer" on FOX.

As reported last week, fans on social media had suggested that Bride's voice resembled that of the ROH World Champion, especially after "The Masked Singer" contestant dropped ample clues that they were either a pro wrestler and/or rockstar. Some of the clues included Bride talking about living "on the road selling out arenas" and having a reputation for "being in some of the messiest feuds."

On Monday's show, Bride was the first contestant to be eliminated by virtue of receiving the fewest votes. Prior to the big unveiling, some of the panel members had thrown out names such as Flea, Matthew McConaughey and David Arquette while guessing the identity of Bride.

Following his elimination, Jericho spoke to Lauren Huff of EW to explain why he was upset to leave the show.

"Honestly, I was pissed," Jericho said. "I was not happy. And it was the studio audience votes that got it. And I was like, 'This is why you never let the fans be in charge.' [Laughs] Because I thought my performance was killer. And it was one of those things where there were other songs that had been rehearsed, and all that sort of thing. So it was something that I was kind of angry about, but that's just because I'm a professional and I don't like to lose. It was a lot of fun, to be honest with you."

Jericho would also float the possibility of Bride returning to the reality singing competition down the road.

A video of Jericho being unveiled as Bride can be seen below.

Besides Jericho, other notable celebrities appearing in Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" include William Shatner, Le'Veon Bell, George Foreman, Jerry Springer and Montell Jordan.

Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevera, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli this Saturday at Full Gear.