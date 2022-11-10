Top AEW Star Rumored To Be 'Bride' On Masked Singer

Fans of the Fox series "The Masked Singer" have taken to Twitter to suggest that the voice of the "Bride" — a giant pink dragon in a white bridal gown — belongs to an AEW star.

In the seventh episode of the series, which aired on November 9, the "Bride" launched into a cover of Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance." The celebrity panel was initially surprised to hear a gritty male voice coming from the female costume. Nicole Scherzinger looked to her fellow panelists and asked, "Wait, is that a guy?" Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg then shouted, "It's a guy!" before adding, "It's a rock dude."

In the clues section of the segment, the "Bride" spoke about having "smashed a rock" and noting how he "lives on the road selling out arenas." He also claimed to be "notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds." One of the men in black in the segment wore a large gold belt buckle and a goat appeared with an "action hero" medal around its neck.

The "Bride" spoke with a British accent, but the legitimacy of the accent was debated by the panel. Scherzinger initially believed the "Bride" could have been a movie action hero such as Steven Seagal or Jean-Claude Van Damme, but ultimately felt it was a British performer and guessed it was Whitesnake's David Coverdale. Robin Thicke thought the accent was fake and believed it was Carrot Top.

The "Bride" returned for the Battle Royale segment against "Gopher" in a performance of Smash Mouth's "All Star" accompanied by percussionist Sheila E. "Gopher" lost and was revealed to be funk legend George Clinton.

(Spoiler alert) If Twitter consensus is any indication, the voice of the "Bride" is Chris Jericho, whose band Fozzy is currently on tour in the U.K. Fozzy received a gold record in July for its song "Judas," which was first released in 2017 but has since gained new popularity as Jericho's AEW entrance theme.