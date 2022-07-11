Chris Jericho announced via social media that his band FOZZY earned a gold record.

The band earned a gold record for “Judas” selling 500,000 units. “Judas” was officially released in 2017 and it currently has 57,405,344 views and 597,000 likes on YouTube. Its popularity grew due to Jericho using it as his AEW theme song.

The FOZZY leader singer tweeted, “For 22 years I’ve heard all the cutdowns & insults about @FOZZYROCK. Well now, WE can all stand behind what our band and hundreds of thousands of our fans worldwide have always known… FOZZY ROCKS! Thx to all who helped #Judas earn a GOLD FUCKIN RECORD! @RIAA #500kSold”

Fozzy formed in 1999 and has released a total of eight albums. Their latest album, “Boombox” was released on May 6th and includes a total of 12 songs.

As noted, Jericho is set to face Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire death match on the July 20th edition of AEW “Dynamite.” Members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked inside a shark cage suspended above the ring.

