Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday

Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below.

Jericho underwent a noticable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on tour in the United Kingdom with his band, Fozzy. After encoutering breathing problems on stage, The Lionheart would be diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a condition brought about by blood cots in the lungs. Upon returning to the United Staes, Jericho was told he had an alarming body fat of 21 percent, and that he needed to urgently lose weight.

Following his health scare, Jericho admittedly made significant changes to his diet and lifestyle, losing as much as 31 pounds within the span of eight weeks. When a leaner and shredded Jericho returned to AEW TV earlier this year, he was accused of getitng ab implants by fans on social media, a claim the veteran wrestler brushed off as "the stupidest f—-ng thing" he had ever heard.

To the delight of wrestling fans across the world, a healthy Jericho remains a weekly fixture on AEW TV. The leader of Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) will defend his ROH World Title in a Four-Way Match against Sammy Guevera, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. The unique idea of two sets of stablemates – Jericho & Guevera of JAS and Danielson & Castagnoli of BCC – wrestling in a Four-Way was pitched by Jericho himself, who agreed to defend his title against both Danielson and Castagnoli provided Guevera is inserted into the match.

Since capturing the ROH World Title from Castagnoli at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21, Jericho has already had four successful title defenses – against Colt Cabana on November 2, Dalton Castle on October 18, Danielson on October 12, and Bandido on September 28. While AEW has not announced a Jericho segment for tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in Boston, it's likely the JAS holds some sort of birthday celebration for its leader.