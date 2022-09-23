Chris Jericho Details The Diet That Led To His Body Transformation

People are seeing a lot less of Chris Jericho nowadays – 30 pounds less, to be precise.

In an interview with GQ, the AEW star recalled that he reached a burly 240 pounds – which he blamed pandemic-era inactivity – but that weight gain created a health issue during a December 2021 tour of London with his band Fozzy, when he was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism. After returning home, he began his new diet in January and slimmed down to a leaner 210 pounds in eight weeks.

"The diet consists of just very small snacks, all infused with proteins and nutrients, and then a bunch of supplements—B12 fat burners, potassium, vitamins," he said. "I remember the first day it was like, "Okay, here's your first meal." And it's one little package of oatmeal. And I was like, well, what else? I'm the type of guy who will have six eggs and bacon and a couple pieces of toast and a banana. But no, this is it. I was like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?'"

However, there is a major caveat to this diet plan: Jericho kept eating throughout the day.

"So you'd have this little pack of oatmeal, and then just as you're starting to get ravenous, like two and a half, three hours later, you get a little chocolate bar or a bag of chips or a cup of soup," he continued. "Or you might get a chocolate shake, but it's not a big protein shake like you're used to—it's this wee little box. And then once a day, you would get eight ounces of protein with a salad, so you could have a couple turkey burgers or four eggs or whatever."