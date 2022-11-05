Chris Jericho To Defend ROH Title In Four-Way At AEW Full Gear

A massive four-way title match has been announced for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

On Friday's edition of "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were asked by Lexy Nair about the chaotic brawl that ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." Both men pleaded their case as to why they would be good candidates to be Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho's next title challenger. Later in the show, Jericho was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a match with either of the two men.

"A less honorable man would say neither, but 'The Ocho' [and] The Ring Of Jericho Champion, well what if I said both," Jericho said. "Sounds crazy, right? Is it really though? I don't think the Blackpool Combat Club really like each other ... So what if I said Claudio and Danielson, I'll take you both on because I know that you're going to tear each other apart, but I'm not stupid. What if I bring in one of my guys to even the odds? What if I bring in Sammy Guevara and make it a four-way?"

Danielson and Castagnoli are both former ROH World Champions. Danielson won the title when he defeated James Gibson at ROH's Glory By Honor IV event in 2005. Castagnoli dethroned Jonathan Gresham at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view earlier this year. While Guevara has never held the championship, he is a former three-time TNT Champion and currently holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship with his wife, Tay Melo.