AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/4) - All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match, Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker Vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 4, 2022, coming to you live from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey!
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata. Cassidy successfully retained his title against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus this past Wednesday, earning himself the opportunity to choose who he wanted to face in a Dream Match. PAC attacked Cassidy following the conclusion of the match in order to seek retribution for his Death Triangle teammate, Fenix. Shibata then showed up (along with Best Friends) to help out Cassidy, after which Cassidy offered him the contract for the match and Shibata accepted. Will Cassidy retain his title once again, or will a new champion be crowned?
Jamie Hayter looks to build up some momentum tonight ahead of her match for the AEW Interim Women's Champion at Full Gear against current title holder Toni Storm. She will be teaming up with longtime tag team partner, Britt Baker, to take on the student and teacher team of Skye Blue and Madison Rayne respectively. Will she be able to do so?
In addition, "Absolute" Ricky Starks is set to address AEW fans tonight. Starks hasn't been seen on television since appearing on the October 25 edition of AEW Dark", during which he went head to head with Nick Comoroto. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be a special guest commentator for tonight's show. His last appearance for the company was on the April 14, 2021 edition of "Dynamite" last year as the special guest enforcer in a match between Dax Harwood and Chris Jericho.
We are live! Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Mike Tyson heads out to join them. Katsuyori Shibata heads to the ring, followed by Orange Cassidy.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata In A Dream Match For The All-Atlantic Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Cassidy delivers an elbow that knocks Shibata to the outside and follows it up with a tope suicida. Shibata sends Cassidy into the barricade several times, then gets into the ring and hits his signature pose. The two men exchange forearms.
Back from the break, Cassidy hits a drop kick in the corner. Shibata trips him and delivers several stomps to his back. He mocks Cassidy by using his signature kicks, but Cassidy sits down in his signature pose. Shibata hits Cassidy across the jaw, then hits a boot and several elbows. He delivers a drop kick, but Cassidy fires back with a back suplex. Shibata returns the favor.
Cassidy hits a kick, but Shibata no-sells it. Cassidy fires off several rapid kicks, but Shibata hits a leaping elbow strike. Cassidy hits Stun Dog Millionaire, then hits several rapid kicks to Shibata's head. Shibata fires back with a Death Valley Driver before Cassidy hits a hurricanrana and a Beach Break. He goes for a pin, but Shibata kicks out. Cassidy hits the Orange Punch, but Shibata no-sells it and he hits a back suplex. Cassidy manages to pull out the Orange Punch once again for the win.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
After the match, the two men shake hands before Cassidy puts his sunglasses on Shibata.
We head backstage to Toni Storm and Lexy Nair. Nair asks her about her upcoming match against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear and Storm asks what happened to 'nice girl she was home with for the pandemic.' She tells her that she'll have to take responsibility for the decisions she's currently making.
Back from the break, we head backstage to Lexy Nair and Blackpool Combat Club. Nair asks what their issues with Chris Jericho are and Claudio Castagnoli says that he draws the line when Jericho attacks non-wrestlers such as Ian Riccaboni. He says that since he hasn't gotten his ROH World Championship Match yet, Jericho has to look no further if he wants to beat all former ROH Champions. Danielson reiterates Castagnoli's point for himself and says he will stomp his head in. William Regal tells Jericho to make his choice.
Back at ringside, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter head down. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne are already waiting in the ring.
Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne
Rayne and Hayter begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Blue tags in and delivers a crossbody. Hayter gains the upper hand and knocks Rayne off the apron.
Back from the break, Blue delivers a kick to Hayter. Baker tags in and Blue hits a roundhouse kick to her face. Rayne tags in and delivers a forearm to Baker. She hits a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Baker kicks out. Rayne delivers a cutter, then rolls up Baker. Baker kicks out and delivers a swinging neck breaker. She goes for a pin, but Blue breaks it up. Baker hits a ripcord elbow, followed by a thrust kick. Rayne fires back with a step-up enziguri, but Hayter manages to pull out a ripcord lariat for the win.
Winners: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
After the match, Britt Baker grabs a mic and says they will define what being a Women's Champion is when Hayer takes the title from Toni Storm at Full Gear. Storm's music hits and she takes out Baker. She charges at Hayter and the two women brawl in the center of the ring. Baker grabs the AEW Interim Women's Championship and hits Storm in the head with it. She gives Hayter the title and she holds it up.