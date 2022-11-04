AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/4) - All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match, Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker Vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 4, 2022, coming to you live from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey!

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata. Cassidy successfully retained his title against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus this past Wednesday, earning himself the opportunity to choose who he wanted to face in a Dream Match. PAC attacked Cassidy following the conclusion of the match in order to seek retribution for his Death Triangle teammate, Fenix. Shibata then showed up (along with Best Friends) to help out Cassidy, after which Cassidy offered him the contract for the match and Shibata accepted. Will Cassidy retain his title once again, or will a new champion be crowned?

Jamie Hayter looks to build up some momentum tonight ahead of her match for the AEW Interim Women's Champion at Full Gear against current title holder Toni Storm. She will be teaming up with longtime tag team partner, Britt Baker, to take on the student and teacher team of Skye Blue and Madison Rayne respectively. Will she be able to do so?

In addition, "Absolute" Ricky Starks is set to address AEW fans tonight. Starks hasn't been seen on television since appearing on the October 25 edition of AEW Dark", during which he went head to head with Nick Comoroto. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be a special guest commentator for tonight's show. His last appearance for the company was on the April 14, 2021 edition of "Dynamite" last year as the special guest enforcer in a match between Dax Harwood and Chris Jericho.

We are live! Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Mike Tyson heads out to join them. Katsuyori Shibata heads to the ring, followed by Orange Cassidy.