Sammy Guevara has become the new interim TNT Champion after defeating Dustin Rhodes tonight at the AEW Battle of the Belts.

As noted, Cody Rhodes missed tonight’s AEW Battle Of The Belts event due to testing positive for COVID-19. He was originally supposed to defend the TNT Championship in a rematch with Sammy Guevara. Instead, Dustin competed against Guevara to determine an interim TNT Champion until Cody returns.

Sammy Guevara is a former TNT Champion. He held the title from September to December 2021. Guevara lost the title to Cody Rhodes on the December 25 edition of Rampage.

It was also announced during tonight’s show that Guevara will be defending the interim TNT title against Daniel Garcia on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Below are a few highlights from the match:

The Legendary David Crockett presents Sammy Guevara with the Championship belt Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/xHu9RhOeSN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022

Daniel Garcia wastes no time getting the face of the new champion! Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/j76sflN9dL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022

