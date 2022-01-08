An interim AEW TNT Champion will be crowned at Saturday’s Battle of The Belts special.

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has been pulled from Battle of The Belts due to a medical issue. It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that Rhodes is not medically cleared to compete in the match against Sammy Guevara.

Guevara will now face Dustin Rhodes in a match to crown the Interim AEW TNT Champion.

AEW noted how Rhodes is 15-3 overall, but 7-2 in singles action since his first and only TNT Title shot, which came against Brodie Lee on the September 8, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

There is no word on when Cody will be cleared to return to action, or when they will have him face the Interim TNT Champion.

Rhodes’ medical issue has not been confirmed by AEW, but it was reported earlier that this is likely related to COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the related tweets below:

