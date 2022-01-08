Welcome to tonight’s LIVE AEW Rampage Viewing Party on WrestlingInc.com. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested).

AEW is promoting four matches for tonight’s show:

Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

Hook vs. Aaron Solo

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

No Disqualification: Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

Also, we are expecting the announcement of a change to Saturday night’s Battle Of The Belts card. AEW tweeted late last night that the change is “due to medical protocol”.

Our live coverage begins at 10PM ET.

