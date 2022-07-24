Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view kicked off with a new ROH World Champion.

AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion.

This win marks Claudio Castagnoli’s first ROH World Title reign. During his first run with ROH, Castagnoli held the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice with Chris Hero.

Before losing the title tonight, Gresham had been the champion since defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle in December 2021.

