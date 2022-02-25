Fans on social media pointed out how Chris Jericho looked shredded during his in-ring segment with Eddie Kingston on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

One particular fan believes Jericho recently got “ab implants” to enhance the appearance of his abdomen area. Several actors have been known to undergo a liposuction procedure called Abdominal Etching to create six-pack abs.

As seen below, Jericho reacted to the fan’s allegation:

Hah that is the stupidest f–kin thing I’ve ever heard!!

Keep reaching haters…..

In December 2020, Jericho was roasted for his physique on Twitter, specifically by basketball fans who caught a glimpse of AEW Dynamite after an NBA game on TNT. Jericho would laugh off the body shaming by mentioning how he has “really thick skin” and could still “do more pushups, weighted squats, and incline sit-ups” than all his haters. Subsequently, Jericho also posted a selfie of himself looking ripped.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston is official for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

