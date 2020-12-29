As noted, AEW star Chris Jericho was subject to a lot of body shaming on Twitter last week, especially from the NBA Twitter community that watched the opening segment of AEW Dynamite immediately after a basketball game on TNT.

On Monday, Jericho posted a selfie of him looking ripped along with the caption, "#FatJericho @ NBA."

Jericho has since deleted the post. However, a reddit user captured the screenshot before the tweet was deleted.

Last week, Jericho responded to the body shamers by mentioning how he has "really thick skin" and wasn't bothered by the criticism of his physique.

He wrote, "Awwww they are [body shaming me]? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats, and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... #LeChampion"

See below for the deleted selfie from Jericho: