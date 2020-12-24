As noted, AEW star Chris Jericho became the butt of jokes for many fans on Twitter last night.

Last night's episode of Dynamite aired immediately after the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on TNT. The opening match was Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight, which led to plenty of comments about Jericho's physique from both the NBA Twitter community and other fans on social media.

The former AEW Champion took to Twitter tonight to respond to the negative comments.

He wrote, "Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats, and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... #LeChampion"

As mentioned earlier about the opening match, Chris Jericho reportedly vetoed some creative ideas that Top Flight had.

Below is Jericho's tweet:

Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... ?? #LeChampion https://t.co/0pnHQ2NSDa — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 25, 2020



