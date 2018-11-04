Alexa Bliss Tells Story Of Giving Girl Advice On Anorexia, Talks Being Anti-Social

Alexa Bliss has been open about discussing her past struggles with anorexia and how she overcame them. On a recent episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Bliss talked about how appreciative she is of having a platform to help others.

"It has been incredible. Actually, there was a situation at a recent Comic-Con where this little girl came up to me and I felt like it has given people the comfort to speak out," Bliss said. "I feel like--I know I talk about it all of the time. Body issues, online bullying, it is a thing. People go through it. I am sure that people are sick of talking about it at this point but I am going to keep talking about it."

Bliss told the story about giving advice to the girl and how important it was for her to provide a comfort level to allow the girl to open up to her. She said one of her friends was also moved by the girl's story and continues to remain in touch with her.

"There was this girl that came up to me where I was doing this signing and this girl comes up and she says whether or not she has any advice for her because she is having trouble eating. She said that I am dealing with anorexia, and I gave her some advice about I know it is hard and tough but you have to eat. You have to, which is really the worst thing you can tell someone with an eating disorder which is to eat, but I said that I know it is scary but if you take that first step it gets easier and you have to treat your body as a temple because you only have one of them," she said. "You need to help yourself. Nobody is going to be able to help you until you want to help yourself, and then the girl walks away and my best friend, Erin comes up to me and tells me that she really needs to go talk to her. I said to her to go talk to her and then Erin chases her down and she tells the little girl that she was best friends with Alexa [Bliss] when she was going through what she was going through and they exchanged Instagrams and told her that if you ever need any motivation or inspiration or anyone to talk to I am here to listen. That is what is so great about Erin as well where she can be that voice as well that I can't be in that moment. I feel like she can give another perspective because it doesn't just affect one person it affects a lot of people."

Bliss also discussed how she deals with being anti-social even though she works in a social profession. An only child, Bliss said she has always been an introvert and she feels it's a common trait that most creative people share.

"If I am with one person I am very talkative, and personable. I will talk your ear off, but if there is another person interjected I get so awkward. I am like the awkward one in those situations, but I feel like a lot of creative people are. I feel like a lot of creative people are socially awkward," she said. "I always had friends over. I always had one friend over. The one thing that was nice about being an only child is that my friends' parents would always ask me whether I would want any other brothers and sisters? My mom wasn't able to have anymore children and they didn't know that, but I would always say that I can have friends over and whenever I get sick of them I can just send them home."

