Alexa Bliss Reacts To Reports Of Her Taking A Break From WWE

Alexa Bliss has seemingly refuted reports that she's currently taking time off from WWE.

"Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted late Tuesday night. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol."

On Tuesday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that Bliss hasn't been backstage at any WWE shows since the Royal Rumble, where she suffered a loss to "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Johnson added that Bliss was "taking a bit of a break" from WWE and that her hiatus was "not injury-related."

The report further noted that WWE knew going into the Royal Rumble that Bliss was set to take time off after the loss and that her hiatus was likely due to a planned temporary exit from storylines — especially following her recent run-ins with Uncle Howdy. While the report did not specify the timeline of Bliss' absence, Johnson speculated over the possibility of Bliss herself requesting time away from WWE, and that her hiatus was not merely "storyline-dictated."

Bliss has disappeared from WWE programming since Uncle Howdy once again asked her "Do you feel in charge?" following her loss to Belair at The Rumble. Uncle Howdy posed a similar question in the lead-up to her match against Belair at the premium live event in San Antonio, Texas.

There's also the possibility of Bliss returning with a repackaged character ahead of WrestleMania 39 where her ongoing storyline with Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt is expected to continue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bliss reacted to reports of her hiatus by quote-tweeting fans who share varying opinions of her as a WWE superstar.

"Good she's boring anyway."

"Hopefully she's gone for good."

"She doesn't care anymore."

Bliss added, "Y'all don't know what you're even talking about. #StayToxicMyFriends."