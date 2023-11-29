Photo: AEW Stars Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Welcome First Child

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara announced via social media today that they've welcomed their first child, Luna Melo Guevara. Guevara's post noted that the baby was born yesterday, and Melo spent more than 24 hours in labor. The post included a picture of himself, Melo, and the new baby still in the hospital.

Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo pic.twitter.com/1rT9g3QJGr — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2023

Just over a month ago, Melo shared a photo celebrating her impending motherhood. She last wrestled in March on an independent show, with her most recent in-ring AEW appearance taking place in January. Meanwhile, Guevara last competed at AEW WrestleDream in October, where he reportedly suffered a concussion that he has yet to return from.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a child in May. About a month later, they revealed that the baby would be a girl, with Guevara sharing a video that showed his reaction to the news.

In storylines, it's been a hectic year for Guevara in AEW. The young star severed his relationship with longtime mentor Chris Jericho, opting instead to join the recently-formed Don Callis family. Guevara and Jericho wrestled a singles match at AEW Grand Slam, with Jericho coming out on top. They would go on to compete against each other at the aforementioned WrestleDream as well, and their feud will likely continue when Guevara returns to action. As of now, it's unclear how much time the former TNT Champion intends to take off, but with his recent injury and the birth of a new child, it would come as a surprise to see him back in the immediate future.

The Wrestling Inc. team would like to congratulate Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara on the new addition to their family.