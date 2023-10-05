Backstage News On Injury Sammy Guevara Reportedly Suffered At AEW WrestleDream

Sammy Guevara was initially penciled in to be Konosuke Takeshita's partner against Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega on last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Stockton, California. However, Guevara was not medically cleared to perform, so Kyle Fletcher took his place.

According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show, Guevara suffered a concussion on Sunday night at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Meltzer was unsure how much time Guevara would miss as a result of his injury.

Guevara, who turned on Jericho after suffering a loss against the former AEW World Champion at the third annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special on September 20, pinned his former buddy in a trios match at WrestleDream moments after "The Ocho" was struck with a baseball bat by Don Callis. Guevara was teaming up with his new Don Callis Family associates Takeshita and reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay against Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

On last night's episode of "Dynamite," Callis announced that Guevara was not medically cleared to perform in his scheduled tag team match. He then introduced Fletcher as Takeshita's partner, with the pair going on to suffer a loss at the hands of Jericho and Omega. After that tag team bout, Callis distracted Jericho and Omega on the stage while Powerhouse Hobbs entered the ring and attacked both men.