AEW's Tay Melo Shares New Photo 'Embracing The Beauty Of Motherhood'

Back in May at AEW Double Or Nothing, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara publicly announced that they were having a child together. Later revealed to be a baby girl – set to be named Luna Melo Guevara upon birth — the coming addition to this new family put the AEW stars on the road to parenthood. While Guevara has become involved in a family of a different sorts, headed up by Don Callis, on AEW programming as of late, Melo has largely disappeared from the wrestling scene as she continues growing a person within. However, recently Melo shared via social media a well-taken photograph of her in this stage of her pregnancy.

Embracing the beauty of motherhood 🦋 pic.twitter.com/VEYQ61WhVK — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) October 19, 2023

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August and now have a new special date to look forward to. While Guevara and Melo have yet to provide a due date for their daughter's expected arrival, the time frame of their initial announcement would likely put it sometime in December.

In the meantime, Guevara aims to recover as quickly as possible from a recently suffered concussion that has sidelined him since WrestleDream. He has yet to be cleared for a return to the ring.