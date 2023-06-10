AEW Stars Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Expecting Baby Girl

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have officially announced that they are expecting a baby girl. In a video on Guevara's YouTube channel, the couple got input from various members of the AEW roster on what gender they thought their baby would be. This was followed by a clip of the moment the pair found out that they were having a girl. The Jericho Appreciation Society members announced Melo's pregnancy during Double or Nothing. While Guevara was making his entrance for the Pillars Four-Way world title match, he came out with cue cards and Melo to make the big announcement.

In the reveal video on Guevara's channel, a majority of their fellow AEW stars voiced that they thought Guevara and Melo would have a boy. The couple, who officially tied the knot in August 2022, voiced their excitement and thoughts in the last half of the video.

Following Double or Nothing, Guevara spoke on the "surreal" experience of the pay-per-view. Ultimately, Guevara has expressed his gratitude to the fans for their positive reception towards the announcement. Guevara and Melo have consistently received mixed or even downright negative reactions from fans in the past, but received a positive reaction from the crowd at Double or Nothing.