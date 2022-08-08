WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday.

I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022

Conti and Nikki developed a close friendship during their time working together for WWE. Following her WWE release in April 2020, Conti thanked Nikki for being a constant source of support, referring to Nikki as her best friend in the wrestling industry.

“Well, I have a couple of people [in WWE] I will keep in touch with for sure but, like, Nikki has my heart,” Conti told SK Wrestling. “Nikki is different. Nikki and Raul Mendoza. They are like… I have no words for them. Since day one, Nikki was so helpful and I had, like, my first TV match against her so she’s so special. She always helps me with everything. I’m so thankful to have her, to have Raul, Raul’s always in my house, we’re always together. I really like a lot of people, but those two are like my bestest friends!”

Conti & Guevera would go on to tie the knot Sunday in a ceremony attended by several wrestlers from across promotions. The likes of Amanda Huber and Capt. Shawn Dean shared some photos from the post-wedding ceremony.

I will prove my love to you ❤️ What a great night. My friends are amazing 🥰 We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_ pic.twitter.com/utB0ToPG3r — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) August 8, 2022

Conti & Guevera are also an on-screen couple in AEW, as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) stable. They began dating shortly after Guevara ended his engagement with his former fiancee, Pam Nizio, last December. In January, the wrestling stars officially revealed they were a couple. They were engaged to be married in early June after Guevara popped the question to Conti during their vacation in Paris, France.

It appears Conti & Guevera will be in a rivalry with another real-life wrestling couple, Sky Blue & Dante Martin, going forward on AEW TV. The seeds for the feud were planted a few weeks back on “AEW Dynamite” when Conti & Anna Jay of JAS attacked Blue.

