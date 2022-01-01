Two AEW stars that have been garnering a lot of attention lately surrounding their relationship status are Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti.

Rumors began circulating as the two were noticeably spending more time together during the production of Sammy’s vlog on YouTube. Those rumors gained even more steam when Sammy announced that he and his fiancé, Pam Nizio, were already ending their engagement just months after he proposed live on AEW Dynamite.

“I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years,” Guevara wrote on December 18. “Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect our privacy during this time.”

Tay Conti, formerly married to Jorge Conti, a Brazilian Judo fighter, deleted her Twitter account in the wake of Sammy’s engagement ending. She would later reactivate her social media accounts and share a message to her fans, explaining that she won’t allow “haters” to steal away her happiness.

“Hi Friends, I had to take some off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments,” Tay wrote. “My personal life is no one’s business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harass me for something that wasn’t my fault. When I look in the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY.

“I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough… know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what. Now let’s f–king go bc I need to work out, period. -Tay Conti.”

As seen in the photos below, it now looks as though Guevara & Conti are becoming more open about making their blooming relationship public. At least, that is what it seems, but Tay also included the playful caption, “Still trolling..” alongside a photo of them sharing a New Year’s kiss.

You can see the Twitter photos below: