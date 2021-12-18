Sammy Guevara is now a single man again. The current AEW TNT Champion, who got engaged to long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio earlier this summer, announced that he and Nizio are no longer in a relationship in a post on social media early Saturday afternoon.

“I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years,” Guevara said. “Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect our privacy during this time.”

No reason was given for the split in the post, which was credited to both Guevara and Nizio. It is notable that Nizio hadn’t appeared on Sammy Guevara’s popular YouTube vlog for some time, after appearing regularly on the vlog during it’s seven-year run.

Sammy Guevara and Pam Nizio had been together for 8 years before Guevara proposed to Nizio prior to the August 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Guevara’s hometown of Houston, Texas. The proposal was highlighted both on Dynamite and later on Guevara’s vlog. Guevara would go on to defeat Shawn Spears on that episode, with Nizio seen cheering him on from the crowd.

Sammy Guevara is scheduled to defend the AEW TNT Championship next week on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash against Cody Rhodes. The match will be a rematch of the first-ever match in the history of AEW Dynamite, where Rhodes defeated Guevara. This will be Guevara’s fifth defense of the TNT Championship after winning it from Miro on the September 29 edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can see the full post in the tweet below: