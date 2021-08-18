Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara (who also has a major announcement)

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match)

* MJF vs. Chris Jericho (5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – Jericho can’t use judas effect in the match, can’t use his “Judas” theme song)

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage confrontation

* Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

* Britt Baker in action

* American Top Team’s Dan Lambert makes an appearance