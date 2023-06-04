Sammy Guevara Says Double Or Nothing Was 'Surreal' Following Pregnancy Announcement

Sammy Guevara had a night to remember at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. For a start, he fought in a fatal four-way match against Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and MJF for the AEW World Championship. However, his entrance arguably stole the show as it saw him and Tay Melo reveal that they're expecting their first child. It was an emotional night for Guevara, and he opened up about the experience during a recent interview.

Guevara didn't win the gold at the pay-per-view, but he enjoyed being part of it all the same. "I had to snap out of it," he told TMZ Sports. "I almost started crying. It was just very surreal. Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we're having a baby."

The reaction to Melo and Guevara's announcement got some positive feedback from the fans in attendance at Double or Nothing, which was a surprising reaction. In the past, the couple's relationship has been known to polarize AEW's base, but Guevara believes that the fans are rooting for the couple this time around. Furthermore, he's grateful for the support that he and Melo have received since their big news came to light.

"The crowd's coming back around on me," Guevara said. "We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone's happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it."