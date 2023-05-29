Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Expecting Their First Child

In between all of the mayhem of AEW Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo made the announcement that they are expecting their first baby together. Before his match against AEW World Champion MJF, Guevara and Melo came out with cue cards to share the announcement with fans. Guevara also shared the news via social media.

Guevara and Melo tied the knot last August after getting engaged that same year in January while in Paris, France.

As for tonight's match result, it was MJF who got the best of Guevara, Darby Allin, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and retained the AEW World Championship.

WrestlingInc would like to congratulate the couple!