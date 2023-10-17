Photo: AEW's Sammy Guevara Undergoes Concussion Testing, Provides Injury Update

Following his trios victory at AEW WrestleDream, Sammy Guevara was advertised to compete in a tag team match alongside Konosuke Takeshita on the October 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Due to a reported concussion, though, Guevara was subsequently pulled from action, and replaced by Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher. Heading into this week's "Dynamite," Guevara was hopeful that he'd be cleared in time to compete. In a new update posted to X, the former TNT Champion provided an update on his injury status, while showing fans a glimpse of the concussion testing he underwent.

"Good news, bad news," Guevara wrote. "Bad news I'm not cleared yet. Good news everyday I'm feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y'all. Hopefully next time. Also F*** Chris Jericho." As Guevara alluded to, Wednesday's "Dynamite" emanates from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas, about one hour away from Guevara's hometown of Houston. Unfortunately for Guevara, his homecoming will be postponed to a later date.

Guevara isn't the only performer to sustain a concussion recently. Former AEW International Champion Jon Moxley suffered a concussion during a title defense against Rey Fenix on the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 20. As a result, Moxley dropped the title to Fenix that night. AEW was optimistic that Moxley would be medically cleared to return for a rematch last week, but as it turns out, Moxley was not. Orange Cassidy ultimately took Moxley's place, defeating Fenix to become a two-time International Champion.