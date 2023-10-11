Orange Cassidy Defeats Rey Fenix, Re-Gains AEW International Title On Dynamite

During the "AEW Dynamite" pre-show, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley had not been medically cleared to compete, so therefore, a new challenger was needed for the International Championship match that was scheduled to take place later in the evening. Upon the suggestion of HOOK, Khan offered Orange Cassidy the opportunity to face Rey Fenix for the title on Tuesday's special edition of "Dynamite." Cassidy previously lost the International Championship to Moxley at AEW All Out last month, and had yet to receive a rematch for the title up until this point.

The subsequent title match opened with a flurry of strikes from both competitors until Fenix gained the upper hand, nailing Cassidy with a Frog Splash for a nearfall. Both men continued to battle back and forth, with Fenix countering Cassidy's Orange Punch with a superkick, to which Cassidy responded with a Beach Break. With Fenix's momentum now halted, Cassidy connected with an Orange Punch to score the pinfall, crowning him as a two-time AEW International Champion.

Upon Cassidy's victory, Fenix's reign as champion comes to an end at 20 days. It's currently unknown when Fenix (along with Moxley) will receive a rematch for the title.