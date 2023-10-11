Jon Moxley Not Cleared For Dynamite, AEW Reportedly Knew Hours Before Official Announcement

Jon Moxley is still not cleared to wrestle following a concussion he suffered on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite." Moxley was pulled from his scheduled rematch for the International Championship against Rey Fenix on AEW's special "Title Tuesday" edition of the show, but the company reportedly had known hours before it was announced. Moxley suffered a concussion during the September 20 episode of the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special and ended up dropping the International Champion to Fenix, who has held it since.

Tony Khan appeared backstage with Tony Schiavone on the "Buy-In" half-hour special on AEW's YouTube channel to announce that Moxley was not cleared for the match. According to Fightful Select, AEW knew Moxley was not cleared and would not be able to compete against Fenix as early as Tuesday afternoon. Since the injury, Moxley has not taken any physical contact in an AEW ring but did appear on commentary for WrestleDream. There had been questions about Moxley's status going into "Dynamite" after he pulled out of a Revolver event on Sunday.

Khan said the match would go on with Fenix facing a different opponent. HOOK appeared with Orange Cassidy and said Cassidy never got his own rematch. Khan and Cassidy made it official after the star nonchalantly agreed; Cassidy ended up winning the match and re-claiming the title.