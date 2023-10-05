Rey Fenix Retains AEW International Title On Dynamite, Will Face Jon Moxley Next Week

Despite battling through injury, Rey Fenix is still the AEW International Champion.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Fenix defeated Nick Jackson in a hard-fought battle to retain the title. Initially injured in his title defense against Jeff Jarrett, and then taken out of the four-way tag title number one contender match at AEW WrestleDream, Fenix was clearly feeling the effects of his fledgling reign in the match but was able to roll up Jackson to sneak out the win with his body and title reign intact.

Fenix's celebration was short-lived, as later in the show it was announced that on the special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite," Fenix will have to face Moxley again in a rematch from their AEW Grand Slam title match, with Moxley fresh off recovering from the concussion he suffered in said title match. Fenix was reportedly not supposed to win the title in September but the injury to Moxley forced the competitors to call an audible and switch the title.