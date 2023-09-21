Jon Moxley Believed To Have Suffered Concussion On AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

During the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special, Jon Moxley lost the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix, though that's not what caught the attention of the fans. After Fenix hit his Black Fire Driver, Moxley did not kick out of the move. It appeared something was wrong as referee Rick Knox only counted to two even though Moxley's shoulders were still on the mat. Fenix quickly hit the move again, and this time around, Knox counted to three and Fenix won the title.

According to "PWInsider," the reason behind the awkward finish was Moxley reportedly suffering a concussion. After being checked over by doctors for some time, Moxley walked out of the arena by himself. It's also believed that Fenix winning the title was not the original plan and only happened because of Moxley's injury.

On social media, both Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez provided updates on the situation. Sapp noted that those he spoke with were "optimistic" that Moxley was fine, and that right after the incident AEW CEO Tony Khan and the other members of the Blackpool Combat Club went to check on him. Alvarez acknowledged that Moxley was hurt during the match, but said that "he is okay."

Jon Moxley became the AEW International Champion on September 3 after he defeated Orange Cassidy at All Out in Chicago. He defended the title thrice before losing it to Fenix, with his previous defense coming against Big Bill on the September 13 episode of "Dynamite."