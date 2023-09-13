AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 9/13 - Four-Way Eliminator Match, Samoa Joe Vs. Roderick Strong

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 13, 2023, coming to you live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

The finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament will be held tonight, as Samoa Joe collides with Roderick Strong. The reigning ROH World Television Champion defeated Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo in the quarterfinals and semifinals while the former ROH World Champion defeated Trent Beretta and Darby Allin to become one step closer to facing MJF at Grand Slam on September 20.

Jon Moxley will be putting his International Championship on the line against Big Bill in his third defense of the title. The two men found themselves at odds this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" during a physical altercation between themselves, Ricky Starks, and Bryan Danielson as the result of an exchange of words between the latter two.

Saraya's opponent for the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam will be determined tonight, as Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. square off in a four-way eliminator match. Baker and Shida have both met Saraya in the ring on a few occasions while Rose is a former titleholder. Storm has no shortage of history with Saraya either, having a rocky relationship as of late in light of the recent tensions within The Outcasts.

Last week, "Hangman" Adam Page got into a verbal exchange with Swerve Strickland which ultimately resulted in the former being blindsided by Strickland's Mogul Embassy teammate Brian Cage. Tonight, Page and Cage will be going one-on-one as they look to settle their issues. Additionally, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara have something on their minds to share after agreeing to face one another at Grand Slam on "AEW Rampage" last Friday. Don Callis will also be revealing who he and Konosuke Takeshita have their sights set on next.