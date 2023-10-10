Update On Jon Moxley's Status Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is currently scheduled to challenge for the AEW International Championship on "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" this evening, but pulling out of a recent scheduled appearance on the independent scene has brought question marks as to whether or not that will go ahead.

The Blackpool Combat Club star was scheduled to compete this past Sunday at a Revolver show, but he came out and said he was not cleared to wrestle.Moxley has been on the sidelines since he dropped the title to Rey Fenix on the September 20 "Dynamite" due to a concussion, which is why he didn't wrestle over the weekend. However, fans presumed he was fit to compete this week as AEW already announced the match. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer speculated that this could be a case of AEW not wanting Moxley to compete elsewhere before making his return.

As it stands, Moxley's match against Fenix — who is dealing with his own injury problems — is still scheduled to take place tonight; Wrestling Inc. has reached out to AEW to confirm whether the former AEW International Champion will, indeed, be in a match tonight. The show is an important one for AEW as the company will be going head-to-head with "WWE NXT," and having someone of Moxley's star power will certainly be helpful for Tony Khan's promotion. Since suffering the injury, Moxley has not competed or been involved in any physical contact on AEW television, but he did return at WrestleDream to commentate on all three of the matches that involved Blackpool Combat Club. It remains to be seen whether he will be getting back into the ring this evening, or if AEW will create a storyline reason for the match to not take place if he is still not medically cleared.