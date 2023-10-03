Rey Fenix Says He's Dealing With 'Old Injury,' Plans To Keep AEW International Title

AEW International Champion Rey Fenix was taken out of the opening contest of AEW WrestleDream, where Lucha Bros, The Young Bucks, The Gunns, and Orange Cassidy and HOOK vyed for a future title shot against AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR. At the very onset of the match, The Gunns targeted Fenix's hurt shoulder, forcing the luchador to become a non-factor for the rest of the bout, eventually won by The Young Bucks.

It was subsequently revealed by the "Wrestling Observer" that Fenix's "injury" was an angle designed to keep him out of the contest since he's been "banged up" for a while, especially following his victory over Jon Moxley at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last month. On Monday, Fenix took to Instagram to provide an update on his health, confirming that he had no intention of vacating the AEW International Championship.

"The International Championship has been a big challenge," Fenix began. "The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again. My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over, this coming Wednesday will be my second defense and I am doing my best to enter that ring and retain the champion."

He added, "I will defend this beautiful championship in any situation, a Luchador does not give up, a Luchador will always leave everything in every battle. I am a real Luchador and the man of a thousand lives, nothing and no one is going to stop me."

Fenix will make his second title defense against a familiar foe, Nick Jackson, on Wednesday's four-year anniversary special of "AEW Dynamite." In his first title defense last week, Fenix defeated veteran wrestler Jeff Jarrett to retain his first singles gold in AEW.