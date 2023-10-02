Update On Darby Allin, Rey Fenix, And Mark Davis' Injuries Following WrestleDream

Last night's AEW WrestleDream was an action-packed show, featuring the debut of Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge in WWE) along with hours of high-energy wrestling. The main event saw Christian Cage, Copeland's former tag team partner, retain the TNT Championship over Darby Allin in a brutal two-out-of-three falls match. When Allin appeared at the media scrum following the show, his arm was in a sling, much to the surprise of Tony Khan. The former TNT Champion stated that he was going to head to the hospital after the scrum to have his arm looked at, with no update since.

Additionally, Mark Davis revealed on X that he broke his wrist in last night's match between Aussie Open and FTR. It was clear when the injury came about, as Davis clutched the wrist and yelled angrily at one point during the match. Depending on the severity of the injury, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion could be out of action for the next several months, if not longer. Davis' partner, Kyle Fletcher, also took to social media, declaring that he did not know what would come next for the team.

Today on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shared what they had heard regarding the supposed injury to Rey Fenix, which saw the AEW International Champion taken out of a four-way tag match just minutes into the bout. According to both men, Fenix's "injury" was an angle designed to take him out of the match early. Fenix has been banged up, with his AEW Grand Slam match reported as one of the primary causes. That match saw Jon Moxley receive a concussion, forcing a mid-match audible that saw Fenix capture the International Championship. However, Fenix is still set to defend that title this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" against Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks.