AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/10) - Special Title Tuesday Edition, Adam Copeland's In-Ring Debut, More
"AEW Dynamite" is live on TBS at 8 pm Eastern for a special "Title Tuesday" edition of the program. Not only is "Dynamite" airing on a special night but will also feature a "Buy In" pre-show at 7:30 pm Eastern on YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) & Facebook.
The show is being headlined by Adam Copeland's AEW in-ring debut, which will see him face Luchasaurus. Also set for "Dynamite" is a rematch between AEW International Champion Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley, with Moxley looking to regain the title he lost after suffering a concussion at AEW Grand Slam. The other title match set for "Title Tuesday" will be AEW Women's World Champion Saraya defending her title against former champion Hikaru Shida. "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will face Swerve Strickland in a battle of Seattle area natives.
Also set for "Title Tuesday," Chris Jericho battles Powerhouse Hobbs, and Jay White faces Hangman Page.
On the pre-show, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion & ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston will defend both titles against former GHC Heavyweight Champion Minoru Suzuki.
The Buy In Double Title Match
The show kicks off with Renee Paquette and RJ City running down the card.
NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship & ROH World Championship Double Title Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
Staredown to start, neither man flinching or moving from their corner. Kingston takes the straps down from his singlet and the two go back and forth with knife-edge chops. Kingston holds his own in the chop battle but is staggered by Suzuki's strikes. The two begin trading forearms. Suzuki knocks Kingston out with an elbow. Suzuki continues to daze Kingston with elbows. Suzuki locks in an armbar and manipulates Kingston's wrist and fingers until Kingston fights to the ropes.
Suzuki maintain control of the match. Kingston gets mad and the two start trading chops again. Backstage, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are watching the match, Dutt giving Lethal pointers. Back in the ring, Kingston flips off Suzuki and Minoru grabs the fingers and wrenches. Suzuki intimidates the referee. They trade blows again. Suzuki bounces off the ropes and is dropped with a chop to the chest from Kingston. Kingston corners Suzuki and delivers Machine Gun Chops to little avail. Suzuki absorbs the damage and comes back with a series of Penalty Kicks. Suzuki covers for a nearfall.
Kingston gets back to his feet and the two men trade more strikes. Kingston is getting worn out, Suzuki is seemingly gaining strength from the damage. Suzuki unleashes a flurry of strikes and Kingston falls to the canvas. Suzuki locks in a Stretch Plum. Kingston tries to fight out. Suzuki transitions to a Bulldog Choke. Kingston struggles to his feet. Kingston counters a Gotch Piledriver and hits a spinning backfist for a nearfall.
Kingston hits another Spinning Backfist for another nearfall. Kingston hits a third spinning backfist. Suzuki ducks a Backfist but immediately runs into another. Kingston hits an Enzuigiri. Kingston hits Northern Lights Bomb for the pinfall in 10:38.
WINNER AND STILL NJPW STRONG OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION & ROH WORLD CHAMPION: Eddie Kingston
After the match, both men bow at each other. Suzuki and Kingston exchange respectful chops and then hug. Kingston raises Suzuki's hand.
Eddie Kingston gets on Excalibur's headset and says "watch Dynamite," then goes to the ramp to high-five Renee and flip off RJ City, while the two run down the card.
Backstage, Tony Khan announces that Jon Moxley has not been medically cleared for his match against Rey Fenix. Hook comes over and says that Orange Cassidy should be Moxley's replacement. Khan asks Cassidy if he'd like the match, Cassidy says sure and wishes Khan a happy birthday.
Title Tuesday Kicks Off With The Dragon
The show opens with Christian Cage in the prouduction truck. He addresses both Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, who will face off to determine who will face Christian on Saturday at "AEW Collision." Christian says he's going to elaborate on why he told off Copeland last week. He calls himself the face of Warner-Discovery and welcomes the fans to Dynamite.
AEW TNT Championship #1 Contender Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana)
A very hesitant lock-up to start. Strickland tries to overpower Danielson but Danielson takes Strickland to the canvas. Swerve starts to get control but Danielson Monkey Flips out of the hold and both men stare each other down. Strickland tries to goad Danielson into some mat wrestling and is successful. Swerve and Danielson trade holds. Swerve gets Danielson on the ropes and smacks him. Swerve flips out of a Monkey Flip and trips up Danielson for a nearfall. The two men trade package pin attempts. Another staredown.
They lock up. Swerve gets Danielson on the ropes and strikes him in the ribs. Danielson counters a suplex and lands on the apron. Swerve gets on the apron and eats a big boot. Both men trade chops on the apron. Danielson targets the wrist and Swerve sends Danielson into the ringpost. Swerve slams Danielson on the apron. Back in the ring and Swerve dominates Danielson for a nearfall. Swerve sends Danielson pillar to post. Swerve hits an Oklahoma Slam. Swerve hits a brainbuster. Swerve gets both knees on the chest for a nearfall.
Swerve locks in a Crossface Chickenwing. Danielson fights out. Swerve blocks a kick and counters with a unique Back Suplex Backbreaker. Swerve climbs the top rope. Danielson gets his knees up and blocks a 450 Splash. Swerve retreats to ringside. Danielson hits a Running Knee Strike from the apron to the floor.
Back in the ring, Danielson climbs the rope. Danielson hits a Diving Missile Dropkick. Both men are down. Danielson recovers and delivers a series of kicks. Danielson hits a roundhouse to the head for a nearfall. Danielson corners Swerve and chops away at him. Swerve fights out, criss-cross and Swerve hits a huge kick to the gut. Danielson retreats from the ring. Danielson dodges a Tope. Swerve blocks a dive from Danielson with a forearm to the face. Swerve hangs Danielson from the turnbuckle. Swerve hits a huge Swerve Stomp onto the apron. Danielson crumples to the arena floor.
Back in the ring, Swerve goes for a Diving Double Stomp but Danielson counters with a Single Leg Crab. Danielson transitions to a Heel Hook. Swerve gets to the ropes. Danielson climbs to the top rope. Swerve blocks the attempt. Danielson counters a Superplex and hits an Avalanche Back Suplex. Danielson recovers and begins kicks Swerve's head in. Swerve begins to recover and Danielson puts him back down with a series of knees. Danielson transitions to a Labell Lock. Danielson transitions to an Armbar but Swerve gets to the ropes.
Swerve counters a running dropkick, hits a House Call, climbs the top rope, hits a Diving Double Stomp and covers for a nearfall. Swerve hits an Alley Oop Driver for a nearfall. Prince Nana distracts the referee while Swerve grab's Nana's crown. Hangman Page arrives out of nowhere to stop him from using it. Danielson counters a JML Driver with a roll-up for a nearfall. Danielson hits a Running Knee Strike for the pinfall in 16:03.
WINNER AND AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP #1 CONTENDER: Bryan Danielson
A video plays and Samoa Joe says that he will be at "AEW Collision" on Saturday and will show fans why he deserves to be the champion.
Another Chapter In The Book Of Hobbs
Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Don Callis)
