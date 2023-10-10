AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/10) - Special Title Tuesday Edition, Adam Copeland's In-Ring Debut, More

The show kicks off with Renee Paquette and RJ City running down the card.

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship & ROH World Championship Double Title Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Staredown to start, neither man flinching or moving from their corner. Kingston takes the straps down from his singlet and the two go back and forth with knife-edge chops. Kingston holds his own in the chop battle but is staggered by Suzuki's strikes. The two begin trading forearms. Suzuki knocks Kingston out with an elbow. Suzuki continues to daze Kingston with elbows. Suzuki locks in an armbar and manipulates Kingston's wrist and fingers until Kingston fights to the ropes.

Suzuki maintain control of the match. Kingston gets mad and the two start trading chops again. Backstage, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are watching the match, Dutt giving Lethal pointers. Back in the ring, Kingston flips off Suzuki and Minoru grabs the fingers and wrenches. Suzuki intimidates the referee. They trade blows again. Suzuki bounces off the ropes and is dropped with a chop to the chest from Kingston. Kingston corners Suzuki and delivers Machine Gun Chops to little avail. Suzuki absorbs the damage and comes back with a series of Penalty Kicks. Suzuki covers for a nearfall.

Kingston gets back to his feet and the two men trade more strikes. Kingston is getting worn out, Suzuki is seemingly gaining strength from the damage. Suzuki unleashes a flurry of strikes and Kingston falls to the canvas. Suzuki locks in a Stretch Plum. Kingston tries to fight out. Suzuki transitions to a Bulldog Choke. Kingston struggles to his feet. Kingston counters a Gotch Piledriver and hits a spinning backfist for a nearfall.

Kingston hits another Spinning Backfist for another nearfall. Kingston hits a third spinning backfist. Suzuki ducks a Backfist but immediately runs into another. Kingston hits an Enzuigiri. Kingston hits Northern Lights Bomb for the pinfall in 10:38.

WINNER AND STILL NJPW STRONG OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION & ROH WORLD CHAMPION: Eddie Kingston

After the match, both men bow at each other. Suzuki and Kingston exchange respectful chops and then hug. Kingston raises Suzuki's hand.

Eddie Kingston gets on Excalibur's headset and says "watch Dynamite," then goes to the ramp to high-five Renee and flip off RJ City, while the two run down the card.

Backstage, Tony Khan announces that Jon Moxley has not been medically cleared for his match against Rey Fenix. Hook comes over and says that Orange Cassidy should be Moxley's replacement. Khan asks Cassidy if he'd like the match, Cassidy says sure and wishes Khan a happy birthday.