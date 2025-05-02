WWE SmackDown Results 5/2 - Randy Orton Appears, Aleister Black Collides With The Miz & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 2, 2025, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa!

Before he challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash, Randy Orton has something on his mind to share tonight. Orton and Cena came face-to-face during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" in a heated verbal confrontation that entailed Orton attempting to remind Cena of how much he means to fans across the world only for Cena to push back and refute the sentiment. Things ultimately culminated with Cena looking to clock Orton with his title belt until Orton saw Cena coming and landed an RKO on him.

Aleister Black will be competing in a WWE ring for the first time since coming up short against Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match on the October 12, 2020 episode of "WWE Raw" as he collides with The Miz. Black made his return to WWE last week when he connected The Miz with a Black Mass after The Miz had come down to the ring to vent about his frustrations being left off the WWE WrestleMania 41 card.

After Naomi caused a match between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill to end in a no contest last week, Nia Jax made her return to WWE programming when she blindsided her former best friend Stratton and delivered an An-Nia-Lator on her. Following such, Jax will be making an appearance on tonight's show. Additionally, Damian Priest will be taking on LA Knight in singles action after the former inadvertently cost the latter a Number One Contenders Match for the United States Championship by attacking his opponent Drew McIntyre.