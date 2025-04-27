Becky Lynch Discusses Year Spent Away From WWE, Tag Title Win Alongside Lyra Valkyria

"The Man" Becky Lynch returned to WWE programming in grand fashion last week as she and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WrestleMania 41 night two. This win marked Lynch's first in nearly a year due to her previous contract expiring and her desire for enjoy life outside of the ring for a little bit. On the WrestleMania 41 night two post-show, she further opened up about her hiatus.

"It was amazing. I wouldn't give it back for the world. Getting to get [daughter Roux] into activities and into school, all those things and having a routine, it's been the best. It's the most important thing I'm ever going to do. I love my family more than anything. The thing that I love next to that is wrestling. So being able to be here and come back, it's really quite amazing, especially to be by this woman's side, because she is amazing," Lynch said in reference to Valkyria.

Initially, Valkyria was slated to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Bayley. When "The Role Model" suffered a pre-WrestleMania attack at the hands of Morgan and Rodriguez, Lynch stepped up to take her place.

"[Valkyria] is so dedicated, she is so passionate, she is so good, she's so smooth that the world is her oyster," Lynch said. "So to be able to be here on her first WrestleMania, to be a contributing factor for her walking out of WrestleMania, Lyra Two Belts."

Valkyria and Lynch's reign as tag champions spanned merely 24 hours as Morgan pinned the former to regain the titles for herself and Rodriguez on "WWE Raw" the following night. Afterward, Lynch laid out Valkyria with a clothesline and three Manhandle Slams.

