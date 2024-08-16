Becky Lynch Comments On Life After WWE, Says She Has 'Many Options On The Table'

Former WWE star Becky Lynch has discussed what she has been up to and her mindset following her WWE exit.

Lynch's contract with WWE expired on June 1 and she seems to be stepping away from the ring for a bit, which was hinted at in a recent post she made on social media. "The Man" recently spoke to former NFL star Julian Edelman on his "Games With Names" podcast, where she talked about life after WWE.

Advertisement

"It's great," said Lynch when she was asked about how life is right now. "Everything's great. I got my wonderful little family, I have many options on the table and I get to, for the first time in a long time, take a bit of a breath to appreciate everything.

She explained that stepping away from WWE has given her time to reflect on her career and smell the roses, as well as look back on everything she has achieved.

"When you're on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town, and then in the last three years, I added to the chaos by having a daughter, who I would bring everywhere with me, and then on top of that I decided it would be good to write my biography. So, it was really — for the last year, two years, pure chaos. Now I'm taking a little bit more time, I'm taking a breath to look around the world, getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It's been wonderful," said the former WWE star.

Advertisement

While Lynch didn't hint at when she may return to the ring, she hasn't called time on her career yet, with her post following her last match in WWE highlighting that her wrestling journey will continue. Reports have also suggested that Lynch hasn't informed anyone in WWE about hanging up her wrestling boots yet.